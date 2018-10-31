Altria Group Inc (MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $4.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 257,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.