Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Gold Resource Co. (GORO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 436,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gold Resource by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter.

In other Gold Resource news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $256,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gold Resource stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

