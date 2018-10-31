Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

EW opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $550,962.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,150.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,311 shares of company stock worth $17,238,991. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

