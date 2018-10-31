Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

ALPN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.99, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

