Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Reduced by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 949,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,036.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $980.64 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $96,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,938,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

