Alphabet Inc Class A to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $12.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report issued on Sunday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $12.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q3 2019 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $54.37 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura started coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,049.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $984.00 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $754.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

