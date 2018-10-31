Alphabet (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price (down from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,036.21 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,938,840. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 349.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

