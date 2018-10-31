Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,467 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 332,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,308 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

