Ally Financial (ALLY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.72.

NYSE ALLY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

