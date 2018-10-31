AllSafe Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week (ASAFE2)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $145,458.00 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,550,365 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.