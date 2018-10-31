AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.