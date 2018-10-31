Alliance One International (AOI) & CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) Critical Comparison

Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alliance One International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Alliance One International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance One International and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance One International 0 0 0 0 N/A CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alliance One International and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance One International 4.53% 4.29% 0.54% CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares 1.65% 9.12% 3.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance One International and CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance One International $1.85 billion 0.12 $52.43 million N/A N/A CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares $31.93 billion N/A $127.85 million N/A N/A

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance One International.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance One International has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alliance One International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares beats Alliance One International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance One International Company Profile

Alliance One International, Inc. purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes. It also provides agronomy services for growing leaf tobacco. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

