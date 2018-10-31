Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

