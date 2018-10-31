Allergan plc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allergan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.23.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. Allergan has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 34.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

