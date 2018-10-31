Allergan (AGN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-16.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.55-15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.Allergan also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $16.20-16.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $198.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $255.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. 2,690,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,685. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

