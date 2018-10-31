Align Technology (ALGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.08.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 28.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

