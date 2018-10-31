Alibaba Group (BABA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $134.35 and last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 1256009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.87.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MED lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

