Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,569,364 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 28th total of 54,674,822 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,774,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

