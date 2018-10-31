Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 334.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 570,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1,502.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,743,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.