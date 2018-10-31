Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 930 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 319,831 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,719,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,859,000 after purchasing an additional 367,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,056,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,131,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,678,000 after purchasing an additional 207,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.69.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.