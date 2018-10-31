AlarmCom (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. AlarmCom has set its FY18 guidance at $1.19-1.20 EPS.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect AlarmCom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRM opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,245 shares of company stock worth $17,998,456. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

