Alamos Gold (AGI) Trading Down 3.1%

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.29. 118,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 795,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of C$217.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.17%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Colin Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$67,875.00.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

