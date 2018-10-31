Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.20. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

