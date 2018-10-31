Alacer Gold (ASR) Given a C$3.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) has been given a C$3.15 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 267,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,643. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.97.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$41.74 million during the quarter. Alacer Gold had a net margin of 34.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$972,000.00.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

