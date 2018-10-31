Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $62.05. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 10208004 shares changing hands.

The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $284,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,215 shares of company stock worth $3,306,814. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

