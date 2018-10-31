Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €11.00 ($12.79) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

