Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €11.00 ($12.79) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

