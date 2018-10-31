AirMedia Group (AMCN) versus MDC Partners (MDCA) Head to Head Contrast

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) and MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AirMedia Group and MDC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A MDC Partners 12.00% -0.83% 0.12%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AirMedia Group and MDC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MDC Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

MDC Partners has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given MDC Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than AirMedia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of MDC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MDC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC Partners has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AirMedia Group and MDC Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirMedia Group $23.75 million 0.90 -$156.47 million N/A N/A MDC Partners $1.51 billion 0.10 $241.84 million $0.61 4.18

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Summary

MDC Partners beats AirMedia Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 6 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and TV programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers, as well as offers in-flight advertising and non-advertising content. In addition, the company holds concession rights to operate various traditional advertising media comprising light boxes, billboards, and display advertising; and install and operate Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by 10 regional railway bureaus, as well as on long-haul buses. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

