Aetna Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AET)

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,117 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,166% compared to the average daily volume of 641 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aetna during the third quarter worth $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter worth $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Aetna by 252.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Aetna by 3,076.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

AET opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Aetna has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.