AES Corp (AES) Stake Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,688 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.