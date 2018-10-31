Aeon Hits Market Cap of $9.11 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00009152 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $8,277.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.01655709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013726 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001634 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.