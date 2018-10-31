Aegion (AEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 4,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $728.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Aegion has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $28.19.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

