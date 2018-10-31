Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,994 Shares of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 275.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 601.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.06. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.