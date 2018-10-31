Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,307,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,190,000 after purchasing an additional 883,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,623,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 78.50%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

