Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) is one of 172 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Advantage Oil & Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million $73.31 million 11.14 Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors $9.05 billion $412.13 million 22.47

Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 13.13% 0.36% 0.28% Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors 1.16% 1.59% 4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors 1770 7559 11187 377 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas peers beat Advantage Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

