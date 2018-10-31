Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is Selway Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 2.8% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 68.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,412,000 after buying an additional 251,888 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 204,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $313,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $171.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

