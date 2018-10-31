ADT (ADT) Shares Up 6%

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.74. 2,404,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,426,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ADT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ADT by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,547,986 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,065 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ADT by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.