Adomani (ADOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adomani Inc provides school bus and fleet operators with Zero Emission Vehicle and plug-in hybrid solutions. The company brings together proven patented electric drivetrain technology, customized products and trusted service partners. Adomani Inc is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adomani in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ADOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,591. The company has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.98. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 126.89% and a negative net margin of 235.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adomani will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Adomani at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

