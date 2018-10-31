ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.35. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 89.78% and a negative net margin of 119.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,295.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 930,303 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 305.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 618.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 180,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.