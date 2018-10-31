Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,100 Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after buying an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Shares of ALB opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

