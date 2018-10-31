Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 41,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

