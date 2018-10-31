Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $718,000 Position in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 362,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

