Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.92. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. BidaskClub raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

