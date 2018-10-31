Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,932 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $277,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 68,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

