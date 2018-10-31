Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,967,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,884,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,716,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,816,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

