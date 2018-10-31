Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,976. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $886.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,437,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 490,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,364. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

