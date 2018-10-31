Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.08% and a negative return on equity of 192.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of TRLPF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

