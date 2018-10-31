Acer Therapeutics (ACER) PT Set at $55.00 by HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACER. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.45. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

