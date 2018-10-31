Acer Therapeutics (ACER) PT Set at $55.00 by HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACER. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.45. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $34.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
