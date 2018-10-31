Accenture Plc (ACN) General Counsel Sells $382,236.19 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 218,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.