Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cann

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cann in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “Loss per share was $0.63 compared to our estimated loss of $0.57. The slightly higher than estimated loss was the result of R&D expenses of $24.7 million being 14.6% higher than our estimated $21.5 million. This was partially offset by higher estimated collaboration revenue and higher interest income. There were no other remarkable variances in the quarter. Our outlook for revenue remains basically unchanged. We are making modest adjustments to operating expenses, by increasing estimated R&D expense by nearly 10% per year in 2018-2022.””

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.38. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

