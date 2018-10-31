Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,161 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $174,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 707,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $792,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $206.98 and a 12 month high of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

